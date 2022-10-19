JAKKS Pacific, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.71. The company had revenue of $220.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 81.41% and a net margin of 7.16%.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,212,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

