Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $764.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.21. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

