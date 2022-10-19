Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $12.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.64. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $300.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,966 shares of company stock worth $51,376,247. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

