Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $5.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $76.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.