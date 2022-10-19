Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GameStop Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

GME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of -0.37. GameStop has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 11,704.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

