Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE HLF opened at $21.70 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $47.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 454,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

