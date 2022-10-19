Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $148,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

