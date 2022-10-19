Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Funko, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Funko Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Funko stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Funko by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $1,528,795 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

