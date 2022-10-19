Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Silgan’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

