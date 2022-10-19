JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.92

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOFF. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,608,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 293,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 27.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

