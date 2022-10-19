Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,110.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,110.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $77.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

