JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

EPA:SAF opened at €106.84 ($109.02) on Monday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €100.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

