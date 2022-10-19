Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.83. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $158,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $335,109 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

