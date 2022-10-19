KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $802,000.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

