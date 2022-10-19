KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 933.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 280,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 253,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

