KeyCorp Weighs in on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Greenbrier Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBX. Bank of America lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $849.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

