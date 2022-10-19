KLA Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

KLA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $268.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

