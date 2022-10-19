Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $16.43 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

