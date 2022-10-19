KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) PT Lowered to €35.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.65.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

