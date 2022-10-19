Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

