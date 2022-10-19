Lewis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 24.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 449,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,923 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

