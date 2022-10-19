LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPTH stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

