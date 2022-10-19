LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Price Performance
LPTH stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
- Another Relief Rally? Here’s a Playbook for Traders and Investors
- Lockheed Martin: Get Defensive With Defense Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.