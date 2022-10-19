Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €320.00 ($326.53) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €320.00 ($326.53) to €310.00 ($316.33) in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at €288.30 ($294.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €286.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €288.37. Linde has a 52-week low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a 52-week high of €315.35 ($321.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

