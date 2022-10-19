Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 96,327 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 13.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.80. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

