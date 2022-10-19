Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE LMT opened at $431.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.27.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.31.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.