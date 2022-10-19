Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Loop Media Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV opened at 4.31 on Monday. Loop Media has a 52 week low of 3.89 and a 52 week high of 14.50.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company. The company offers self-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, kid-friendly videos, viral videos, drone footage, news headlines, and lifestyle and atmospheric channels.

