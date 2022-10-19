Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 29.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 29.88.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 13.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. Lucid Group has a one year low of 11.87 and a one year high of 57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

