M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of MWE opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £42.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.50. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

