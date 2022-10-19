Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 38000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Magnum Goldcorp Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of C$915,500.00 and a PE ratio of -4.17.
Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
