Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.03

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 3718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $663.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.
