Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.50. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

