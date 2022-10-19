Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,638 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,043,000 after buying an additional 297,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,795,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 87,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after buying an additional 1,178,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

