Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $24.98 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.1% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 37,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,052 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

