Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $664,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $4,487,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,683,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,707,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

