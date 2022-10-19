Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

