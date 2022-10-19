Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Match Group worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

