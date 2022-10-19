Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $72.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

