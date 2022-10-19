Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,037,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 150,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

