Metahero Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $18.95 million and $352,639.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

