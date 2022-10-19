Mizuho Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $28.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Jamf Stock Up 9.3 %

JAMF stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 146,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 621,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

