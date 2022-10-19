Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MC opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

