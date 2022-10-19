Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,829.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,829.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,940 ($23.44) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Mondi Stock Up 1.7 %
MONDY opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.71.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondi (MONDY)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.