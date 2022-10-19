MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($244.90) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €172.40 ($175.92) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €170.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €179.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.