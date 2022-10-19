Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 200,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 199,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

