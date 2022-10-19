Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €255.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €255.00 ($260.20) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

MUV2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €243.00 ($247.96) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €278.00 ($283.67) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($306.12) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

FRA MUV2 opened at €247.50 ($252.55) on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($203.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €232.89.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

