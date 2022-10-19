Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Cut to €255.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.57.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

MURGY stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

