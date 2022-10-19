Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,037,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 150,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

