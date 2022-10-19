Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $33.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NSSC opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.23. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

