Narwhal Capital Management Has $8.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.01. The stock has a market cap of $353.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

