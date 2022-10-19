Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

